House Passes Bill Protecting DACA Recipients, TPS Holders

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The House passed a bill Tuesday that would offer a path to citizenship for immigrants who benefit from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and Temporary Protected Status, despite opposition from Republicans who claimed it was dead on arrival in the GOP-controlled Senate. In a 237-187 vote, Democrats and Republicans mostly toed party lines, with only seven Republicans voting to pass the bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed the bill was a starting point for comprehensive immigration reform, while Republicans asserted that protections for the vulnerable populations covered by the bill should have been coupled with measures to address the...

