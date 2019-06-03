China, India, Russia Lead In Fintech Adoption As US Lags

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- An Ernst & Young report on fintech awareness and adoption across the globe shows widespread knowledge of fintech products and overwhelming adoption in China, India and Russia, while adoption has been slower to catch on in the United States, Canada and France. According to the survey of 27 nations, awareness of fintech payment or money transfer services reached 96% and adoption of fintech products in general hit 64% in 2019. A press release announcing the EY Global Fintech Adoption Index report on Monday noted this represents an almost 100% increase in adoption every two years in six markets surveyed from 2015...

