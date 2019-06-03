Feds, Tribes Settle Wash. Port Pollution Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government and a group of Native American tribes have agreed to a salmon preservation plan in settling their Washington federal court suit against the Port of Everett over its discharge of pollutants into the state’s Port Gardner Bay. The Port Gardner Bay Trustees — comprised of the U.S. Department of Justice, the Department of the Interior, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Suquamish Tribe, the Tulalip Tribes and the state of Washington — said Monday that the Port of Everett will invest in and restore 338 acres of salmon habitat under the Blue Heron Slough Restoration Project....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS