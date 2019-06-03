Callidus Capital Sells Bluberi Gaming Stake In CA$92.7M Deal

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Callidus Capital on Monday agreed to sell its stake in casino game developer Bluberi Gaming Canada to Catalyst for CA$92.7 million ($69 million), and the company has pushed back its general meeting to give shareholders a chance to review the deal. Under the terms of the transaction, Callidus Capital Corp. will sell its shares in Bluberi Gaming Canada Inc. to investment funds managed by the Catalyst Capital Group Inc., according to a statement. Additionally, the outstanding debt of Bluberi will be transferred to Catalyst, although the amount of debt was not disclosed. It was not clear how large the Bluberi stake...

