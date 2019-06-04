Ex-HHS Watchdog Says Anti-Fraud Revamp Going Too Slowly

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Days after his resignation, the longest-serving inspector general ever at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tells Law360 he understands the frustration at how slowly his office has altered its anti-fraud oversight in response to colossal changes in health care delivery. Daniel R. Levinson Education: » The George Washington University, 1976-77, LL.M. » Georgetown University, 1971-74, J.D. » University of Southern California, 1967-71, A.B. Professional: » Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 2004-19 » Inspector General, General Services Administration, 2001-05 » Law Offices of Daniel R. Levinson, 1998-2001 » Chief of Staff, U.S. Rep. Bob Barr, R-Ga., 1995-98 » Of Counsel, Shaw Bransford &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS