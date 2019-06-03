Judges Question If Fintech IP Bundle Led To Monopoly

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Federal Circuit judges on Monday pressed Capital One on its contention that a patent licensing company created an illegal monopoly by bundling thousands of financial technology patents, but also asked why the bank’s antitrust claim should not proceed. Capital One argued in a lengthy hearing that the three-judge appeals panel should overturn a trial judge’s decision throwing out the bank’s antitrust counterclaims, brought during litigation with Intellectual Ventures I LLC. The bank claims that by creating a vast, “unavoidable” package of high-tech patents and foisting them on banks, the patent licensor dominated the market. The U.S. government also seized on Monday’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS