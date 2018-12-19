9th Circ. Won't Force Mont. To Compel Solar Power Deals

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday said it can't order Montana regulators to make utility NorthWestern Corp. buy power from small-scale solar projects at a price set prior to a regulatory change later deemed unlawful and scrapped. Since the Montana Public Service Commission eventually ditched the 2016 regulatory change that both the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and a federal judge said ran afoul of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act, that moots the challenge of that change by units of solar developer Cypress Creek Renewables, an appeals court panel said. The Ninth Circuit also said the U.S. Constitution's Eleventh Amendment bars it...

