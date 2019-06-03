Pell Grants Don't Turn Colleges Into Contractors, DOL Says

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT) -- The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has released its first opinion letter, finding that colleges and universities don't qualify as federal contractors solely because they participate in the federal Pell Grant program. The opinion letter dated May 23 comes months after OFCCP Director Craig Leen indicated that the agency — a suboffice within the U.S. Department of Labor that enforces nondiscrimination and affirmative-action requirements for federal contractors and subcontractors — would start borrowing the practice of issuing opinion letters from the DOL's Wage and Hour Division. The WHD uses them to lay out its perspective on specific pay- and benefits-related...

