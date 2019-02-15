DOJ's View That Wire Act Applies Beyond Sports Betting KO'd

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire federal judge on Monday set aside a recent U.S. Department of Justice reinterpretation of the Wire Act to apply beyond sports gambling in a closely watched challenge by the New Hampshire Lottery Commission and lottery vendors that had argued the opinion would hamper the growing online lottery and gambling industries. U.S. District Judge Paul J. Barbadoro found that not only could the challenge to the DOJ’s January Office of Legal Counsel opinion on the Wire Act continue, but that the new opinion, which overturned an Obama-era opinion that found it only applied to sports betting, is “flawed,” leads...

