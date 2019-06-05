Sidley Austin Picks Up Gibson Dunn Restructuring Atty In LA

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has added a Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP attorney who specializes in restructuring matters as the newest partner in its Los Angeles office, the firm announced this week. Sidley Austin announced Monday that Samuel A. Newman will join its restructuring team after more than 17 years at Gibson Dunn, where he represented parties in various aspects of bankruptcy cases and advised clients regarding transactions involving distressed assets, according to his online bio. Newman said in a statement Wednesday that he was attracted to Sidley Austin by the firm’s strong restructuring practice. “The coming years will bring a significant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS