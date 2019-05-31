SEC Aims To Stop College Frat House Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A recent college graduate bilked other students and young investors out of more than $269,000 through a Ponzi scheme he ran from his fraternity house, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says in a complaint filed Friday in Georgia federal court, urging the court to freeze the man's assets. While studying cellular biology and genetics at the University of Georgia, Syed Arham Arbab convinced at least eight investors to put their money into a fake hedge fund he called Artis Proficio Capital, telling them that the fund generated returns of up to 56% the previous year, the SEC alleges. He also...

