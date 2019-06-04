Accenture Promotes In-House Atty To GC

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Accenture has tapped one of its in-house attorneys — who previously served as corporate counsel at Amazon — to be its next general counsel, as its current top lawyer prepares to move into a newly created role at the professional services firm. Effective Sept. 1, Joel Unruch will move into his new position as general counsel, secretary and chief compliance officer, the company announced Monday. He will succeed Chad Jerdee, who is set to lead Accenture PLC's global strategy and programs focused on responsible business, corporate sustainability and citizenship in an as-yet-unnamed role. Unruch brings "a proven track record of leadership...

