What We Learned From FDA's Public Hearing On Cannabis

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The much-anticipated public hearing last week at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds drew a wide audience of participants, with strong views on how the FDA should (or should not) regulate the controversial plant. In an amazingly short period of time, hemp-derived products, including those containing cannabidiol, have moved from the fringe to the mainstream, from state-licensed dispensaries to traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. And yet, the FDA’s position has been clear — it is illegal to sell human food, pet food, dietary supplements and unapproved drugs that contain CBD. Many comments submitted prior to the public hearing[1] were...

