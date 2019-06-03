Asbestos Removal Biz Seeks $24M For Extra Demolition Work

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- An asbestos removal company has alleged in Michigan federal court that it is owed at least $23.8 million for work performed on a demolition project, saying it was misled on the amount of work needed to remove contaminated material, which required various contract changes. PAL Environmental Safety Corp. claimed on Monday that it entered into a roughly $8 million subcontracting agreement in August 2017 with North American Dismantling Corp. to perform asbestos removal work at the JC Weadock Power Plant in Essexville, Michigan. The complaint alleges that various change orders resulted in the contract price nearly tripling to $23.8 million, which PAL...

