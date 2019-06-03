Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Hearing Aid Co. Workers Say Ex-Execs' Fraud Hurt Stock Plan

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Former Starkey employees hit the Minnesota-based hearing aid maker with a proposed class action claiming their retirement plan took a hit as a result of a long-running scheme among former executives and others to defraud the company, saying the plan saw a nearly $4 million net loss. 

Three former workers who had participated in the company’s employee stock ownership plan, which closed in 2017, say in a complaint filed Monday that the plan lost millions of dollars because of the scheme to take money from the company. The suit alleges that Starkey Laboratories Inc. founder William Austin — who wasn’t involved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Minnesota

Nature of Suit

791(Labor: E.R.I.S.A.)

Date Filed

June 3, 2019

Law Firms

Most Popular