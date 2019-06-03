Hearing Aid Co. Workers Say Ex-Execs' Fraud Hurt Stock Plan

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Former Starkey employees hit the Minnesota-based hearing aid maker with a proposed class action claiming their retirement plan took a hit as a result of a long-running scheme among former executives and others to defraud the company, saying the plan saw a nearly $4 million net loss. Three former workers who had participated in the company’s employee stock ownership plan, which closed in 2017, say in a complaint filed Monday that the plan lost millions of dollars because of the scheme to take money from the company. The suit alleges that Starkey Laboratories Inc. founder William Austin — who wasn’t involved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS