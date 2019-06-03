NextEra Units Seek OK Of €290M Award Against Spain

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Two Dutch subsidiaries of U.S.-based NextEra Energy Inc. have asked a D.C. federal court to confirm an award valued at €290.6 million ($326.5 million) issued against Spain in a dispute related to the country's renewable energy regulatory regime. NextEra Energy Global Holdings BV and NextEra Energy Spain Holdings BV said Monday the court has jurisdiction to confirm the final award, issued May 31 by an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal, that calls on Spain to pay the €290.6 million plus both prejudgment and postjudgment interest. That award dealt with the amount of damages owed by Spain, following a...

