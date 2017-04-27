Magnetek Says Travelers Must Defend It In PCB Suits

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Magnetek Inc. said Travelers Indemnity Co. can't rid itself of its obligation to defend it in a slew of lawsuits over Monsanto Co.'s production of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, arguing the past settlement agreements it cites don't let the insurer off the hook. Magnetek told an Illinois federal court Monday that it gained insurance coverage from Travelers in 1986 when it acquired Universal Manufacturing Corp., which had been insured by Travelers. The industrial technology company contends that when the acquisition occurred, the insurance transferred and still applied — no later settlement agreement altered that responsibility, it said in opposition to Travelers' summary judgment...

