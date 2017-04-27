Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Magnetek Says Travelers Must Defend It In PCB Suits

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Magnetek Inc. said Travelers Indemnity Co. can't rid itself of its obligation to defend it in a slew of lawsuits over Monsanto Co.'s production of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, arguing the past settlement agreements it cites don't let the insurer off the hook.

Magnetek told an Illinois federal court Monday that it gained insurance coverage from Travelers in 1986 when it acquired Universal Manufacturing Corp., which had been insured by Travelers. The industrial technology company contends that when the acquisition occurred, the insurance transferred and still applied — no later settlement agreement altered that responsibility, it said in opposition to Travelers' summary judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

110(Contract: Insurance)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 27, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular