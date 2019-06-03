New Prop 65 Cancer Label Rule Exempts Calif. Coffee Cos.

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 11:40 PM EDT) -- Coffee companies will be exempt from including cancer warnings on their products in California under statute Proposition 65, thanks to a new rule from the California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment approved Monday, possibly ending years of litigation over the warnings. The agency, which administers Proposition 65, said on Twitter on Monday that its coffee regulation was approved and will be effective starting in October. "It says exposures to chemicals in coffee listed on or before 3/15 as known to cause cancer, that are created by and inherent in roasting coffee beans or brewing coffee, do not pose a significant...

