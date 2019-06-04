Trader Gave Ex-UBS Officer 'Glamorous' Life, Jury Hears

Law360, London (June 4, 2019, 8:37 PM BST) -- A trader accused of betting on insider information from a former UBS compliance officer gave her access to his "glamorous" world, a prosecutor for the Financial Conduct Authority told a London jury Tuesday. Walid Choucair — who the ​​FCA claims made £1.4 million ($1.8 million) off of confidential information provided by former UBS AG employee Fabiana Abdel-Malek — once spent more than £4,000 during an evening with Abdel-Malek and friends at Tramp, a private London club, noted prosecutor Sarah Clarke of Serjeants' Inn Chambers during the Southwark Crown Court trial. That tab included a £3,000 bottle of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne,...

