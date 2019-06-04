Truck Makers Dispute Validity Of Reps In UK Cartel Litigation

Law360, London (June 4, 2019, 6:31 PM BST) -- Three truck manufacturers accused of operating as a price-fixing cartel urged the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Tuesday to disqualify two companies from bringing damages claims against them, saying their respective funding arrangements prevent them from representing a class. Bankim Thanki QC, counsel for DAF Trucks NV, said trade group Road Haulage Association Ltd. and special purpose vehicle UK Trucks Claim Ltd., which was established to bring the claims against his client as well as Iveco SpA and MAN SE, should not be allowed to act as class representatives in their respective cases. “The central issue is whether funding arrangements for these...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS