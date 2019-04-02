Pulp Maker Wants Discovery Order Axed In Bond Offering Row

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA urged a Minnesota federal court to vacate an order granting a Brazilian investment firm’s discovery bid in its challenge to the wood pulp maker’s $500 million bond offering, saying the standards for granting such a subpoena were not met. The pulp company said Monday that U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven E. Rau was wrong to grant CA Investment (Brazil) SA’s discovery request for information from U.S. Bank related to the issuance of bonds by Eldorado. The request did not meet the standards for granting discovery for use in foreign proceedings under Section 1782 of the U.S. Code, Eldorado...

