'Friday The 13th' Ruling Will 'Upend' Movies, Producer Says

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 11:41 AM EDT) -- The producers of the “Friday the 13th” franchise on Monday launched an appeal to the Second Circuit in their closely watched copyright battle with the screenwriter of the original film, warning that a ruling last year for the author threatens to "upend" how movies are made. The appeal follows a decision in September that allowed screenwriter Victor Miller to regain the rights to his screenplay under the Copyright Act’s so-called termination right — a rule designed to let authors reclaim control of works they signed over to a company years ago. On Monday, franchise producer Horror Inc. told the Second Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS