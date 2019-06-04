Stranger-Funded Life Policies Are Invalid, NJ Justices Say

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Ruling in a dispute between Wells Fargo Bank NA and Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada, New Jersey's high court found Tuesday that so-called "stranger-originated" life insurance policies procured for the benefit of investors not connected to the insured are void under the state's law. In the case, which came to the New Jersey high court via certified questions from the Third Circuit, Wells Fargo is seeking to upend a federal judge's ruling that it cannot force Sun Life to pay out $5 million in benefits under a life insurance policy that the bank acquired from another company in a bankruptcy...

