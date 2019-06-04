Execs Not Confident In Crisis Management Plans, PwC Finds

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Corporate executives around the world are increasingly aware of the need to prepare for financial, technological, legal and reputational crises, but few of them have confidence in their crisis management plans, a first-of-its-kind PwC survey released Tuesday showed. Although two-thirds of 2,000 companies canvassed have dealt with a crisis in the last five years, just 5% of executives were sure that their companies’ crisis management processes on paper would actually be useful in practice, according to questionnaire data provided to Law360. Confidence was one point lower in the U.S., specifically. Big Four auditor and global professional services provider PricewaterhouseCoopers pegged its...

