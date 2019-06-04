Health Facility REIT Launches Senior Living JV In $128M Deal

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust National Health Investors on Tuesday said it will team up with senior living facility operator Discovery on a $128.35 million joint venture that includes a portfolio of six properties across three states. National Health Investors Inc. said the properties involved in the joint venture with affiliates of Discovery Senior Living include 145 independent units, 356 assisted living units and 95 memory care units. The properties are located in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Indiana, the REIT said. According to NHI, the joint venture will control the properties and lease them back to Bonita Springs, Florida-based Discovery on a 10-year...

