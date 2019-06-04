Fintech Co. Biz2Credit Snags $52M In Funding Push

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Digital lending platform Biz2Credit on Tuesday said investors poured in $52 million as the DLA Piper-led financial technology company looks to grow its existing platforms and roll them out on a larger scale. Investment firm WestBridge Capital led the series B funding round, New York-based fintech firm Biz2Credit Inc. said. Biz2Credit markets itself as a platform that connects banks and other financial institutions with small and midsize businesses in order to provide the companies with easier access to capital. “We are delighted to partner with WestBridge, as they have one of the strongest fintech portfolios we found among growth investors,” Biz2Credit...

