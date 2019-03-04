Laser Surgery Chain Workers Seek Cert. In WARN Act Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A former employee of Tampa-based Laser Spine Institute LLC asked a Florida federal court Monday to certify a class of workers who say they were laid off without the 60-day advance notice required by federal law when the institute closed its four remaining surgical centers. Florida resident Heather Embry said she wants to certify a national class of former employees whose rights under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988, better known as the WARN Act, were allegedly violated when LSI had a massive layoff on March 1 without giving any advance notice. She said the putative class is...

