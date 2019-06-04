Paul Hastings Wins Fees In Ex-American Apparel CEO's Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (June 4, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An American Apparel board member who beat a defamation suit by ex-CEO Dov Charney won fees for his Paul Hastings attorneys Tuesday, though the California judge granted only a third of the sought-after sum, saying the request was substantially greater than fees awarded for defeating similar Charney suits. At a quick hearing in downtown Los Angeles, Judge Terry Green granted David Danziger's motion for attorney fees after the case was tossed on an anti-SLAPP motion, which are used to guard against lawsuits that are intended to impede free speech, and awarded the attorneys $92,000 in fees. The motion originally asked for...

