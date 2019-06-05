College's Delay Sinks Lead Cleanup Claim, Calif. Justices Told

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A California private college's failure to promptly notify its insurance carrier of a lead cleanup claim should foreclose coverage under New York's strict late-notice rule, the insurer has told California's high court, saying the college accepted the application of the Empire State's law in its policy and can't backtrack now. During a one-hour hearing late Tuesday before the California Supreme Court in Los Angeles, Indian Harbor Insurance Co.'s attorney, Max Stern of Duane Morris LLP, contended that the justices should reject Pitzer College's bid to override the New York choice-of-law provision in its policy and apply the Golden State's law to...

