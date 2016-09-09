3rd Circ. Skeptical Of Arbitration In Ex-Citigroup Exec's Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (June 4, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit questioned Tuesday why a fired Citigroup executive should be compelled to arbitrate his whistleblower lawsuit alleging his former employer hid quality control problems from regulators, given the existence of both a law and a revised employment agreement that suggest the claim belongs in court. During oral argument in Philadelphia, a three-judge panel considered the bid by Abdul A. Jaludi, a former Citigroup senior vice president, to overturn a Pennsylvania federal judge's decision to send Jaludi's Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, or SOX, claim into arbitration as a result of agreements he had signed with the company. Jaludi contends the...

