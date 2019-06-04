Jevic Lenders Sue In Del. To Recover $2M From Busted Deal

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The private equity backer behind defunct trucking company Jevic has sued the company's bankruptcy estate and a handful of law firms, creditors and other stakeholders in Delaware seeking to claw back $2 million paid to fund a settlement that fell apart after the U.S. Supreme Court repudiated the deal. In an adversary proceeding filed Monday in Delaware bankruptcy court, The CIT Group/Business Credit Inc. said it had paid $2 million to fund the administrative costs of a 2012 settlement between Jevic Holding Corp. and some of its creditors. That money was paid out to various law firms, insurers, consultants and creditors....

