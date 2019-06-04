State Dept. Requires Passport To Enter Diversity Visa Lottery

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State will now require foreign citizens to have a valid and unexpired passport to enter the diversity visa lottery, which sets aside visas for people from countries with low immigration into the U.S., in an effort to stamp out fraudulent petitions. In a new interim regulation, set to publish in the Federal Register on Wednesday, the State Department said petitioners hoping to win one of about 50,000 diversity visas annually will now have to input their passport information, including the number and expiration date, in order to even enter the lottery. According to the State Department, criminal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS