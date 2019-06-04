Illumina Hit With Derivative Suit Over $6.6B Stock Drop

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of genetic research firm Illumina Inc. hit the company’s directors with a derivative suit late Monday in Delaware Chancery Court accusing them of breaching their fiduciary duties by making misleading statements about sales, leading to a $6.6 billion drop in stock value. Shareholder Tammy Raul's complaint alleges the board of Illumina overstated anticipated earnings in the third quarter of 2016, despite knowing about a downward trend in sales of its HiSeq genetic sequencing technology. When the company missed those earnings targets, it led to a precipitous drop in stock value, the suit says. “Although defendants later characterized the decline...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS