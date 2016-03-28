NC Gov. Won't Fight Transgender Bathroom Access

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and LGBTQ advocates that challenged the state’s controversial transgender bathroom access law have asked a federal judge to approve a deal under which transgender people will not be blocked from using their preferred bathroom. Cooper, the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocates on Monday submitted a consent decree to U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder that would resolve the advocates’ challenge to House Bill 2, which made transgender people use public facilities matching their birth sex, and H.B. 142, an ostensible rollback of H.B. 2 that the advocates had attacked as a false repeal. The decree does...

