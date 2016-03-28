Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

NC Gov. Won't Fight Transgender Bathroom Access

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and LGBTQ advocates that challenged the state’s controversial transgender bathroom access law have asked a federal judge to approve a deal under which transgender people will not be blocked from using their preferred bathroom. 

Cooper, the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocates on Monday submitted a consent decree to U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder that would resolve the advocates’ challenge to House Bill 2, which made transgender people use public facilities matching their birth sex, and H.B. 142, an ostensible rollback of H.B. 2 that the advocates had attacked as a false repeal. The decree does...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

North Carolina Middle

Nature of Suit

Constitutional - State Statute

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 28, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular