A First Look At The New Illinois Cannabis Legislation

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Capping a historic legislative session, last Friday afternoon, the Illinois House voted to approve the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, or CRTA, which will legalize the use of cannabis for recreational purposes by individuals 21 and older. The state Senate approved the bill earlier in the week. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has championed the legalization of adult-use recreational cannabis, is expected to sign the bill into law. Legal sale (from licensed sellers) and possession of cannabis is scheduled to begin on Jan. 1, 2020. While Illinois is the 11th state to legalize the sale of recreational cannabis, it is the first...

