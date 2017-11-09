Burger King Franchisee Trampled Worker's FMLA Rights

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Burger King franchisee illegally blocked a former worker at an Alabama location from invoking the Family and Medical Leave Act, a federal judge has ruled, saying the suddenness of her mother's sickness excused her from following the company's requirement that workers seeking leave directly contact human resources officials. U.S. District Judge William Steele awarded partial summary judgment Monday to worker LaShondra Moore on her claim that GPS Hospitality Partners IV LLC, which operates several hundred Burger King restaurant locations, interfered with her ability to exercise her FMLA rights by ordering her to work after she made the request. The judge said...

