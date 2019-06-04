Renault Board Mulling Fiat Merger Offer 'With Interest'

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- French automaker Renault on Tuesday said it is "studying with interest" a proposed 50/50 merger with Fiat Chrysler that would create a company with a combined market capitalization of roughly $38.3 billion, but did not provide a definite date on when a decision would be made. Renault SA said last week that it had received an offer from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, which the company's board of directors is still considering as of Tuesday. Renault said the board of directors reviewed the offer in detail and will extend discussions on the potential deal, noting that the board will meet again at...

