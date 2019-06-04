Maine Doc Canned For Bullying Loses Wrongful Firing Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Maine's highest court on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a hospital of wrongfully terminating a physician for bullying and other unprofessional behavior, rejecting the doctor's argument that the trial judge should have ordered a mental health evaluation or appointed a legal guardian. In a unanimous decision, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Penobscot Community Healthcare and various hospital employees in a suit brought by dermatologist William F. Gallagher claiming the hospital unlawfully fired him due to his advanced age and in breach of his contract. The hospital, however, contends Gallagher was...

