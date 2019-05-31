Frat Brother Agrees To SEC Asset Freeze Over Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A recent University of Georgia graduate accused of running a $269,000 Ponzi scheme from his fraternity house agreed to have his assets frozen by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a consent order approved by a Georgia federal judge Tuesday. Syed Arham Arbab also agreed to adhere to a preliminary injunction barring him from continuing his alleged scheme, not to destroy evidence, and to provide an accounting of transactions with investors, according to the order. He will be allowed to open a new checking account to fund his living expenses, and to keep any cars in his name, the...

