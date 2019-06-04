La. DA Can't Duck Civil Rights Violation Claims

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has denied a Louisiana district attorney's bid for the court to toss a suit that alleges the prosecutor violated a man's civil rights by purportedly concocting an eyewitness account that unlawfully linked the individual to a murder. Michael Wearry has submitted sufficient evidence to overcome the motion to dismiss sought by Scott Perrilloux, district attorney for Louisiana's 21st Judicial District, who contended that he should be entitled to prosecutorial immunity for a malicious prosecution claim under state law, according to Monday's order. The case should proceed with considering Wearry's contention that Perrilloux acted outside the typical boundaries...

