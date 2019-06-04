Fla. Suit Targets Farms' 'Toxic' Sugarcane Burns

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Two South Florida residents are taking on Florida's multibillion-dollar sugar industry in a proposed class action filed Tuesday that seeks to stop pre-harvest sugarcane burns they say emit a toxic "black snow" that wreaks havoc on neighbors' health and property values. Clover Coffie and Jennie Thompson's suit, which names Florida Crystals Corp., United States Sugar Corp. and other leading sugar producers, also seeks monetary damages for area property owners and the establishment of a medical monitoring program for residents in the area south of Lake Okeechobee, where the sugar farms are concentrated across hundreds of thousands of acres. In a statement...

