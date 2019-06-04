Columbia U Asks NY Court To Vacate Union Arbitration Award

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Columbia University has asked a New York state court to overturn an arbitrator’s award it says imposed a daily overtime requirement, arguing that the arbitrator perverted its collective bargaining agreement with the Technical, Office and Professional Union, Local 2110. The school’s Teachers College on Monday petitioned the court to vacate arbitrator Ralph Berger’s March clarification of earlier findings that vacation and other time off for Local 2110-represented clerical workers counts as hours worked for purposes of calculating their overtime pay. The school said he “rewrote the plain terms of the parties’ CBA and imposed an irrational result.” “The arbitrator’s clarified award...

