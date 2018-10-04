Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. AG Says Trade Group Can't Challenge Anti-Oil Spill Law

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts attorney general said Tuesday she is seeking to intervene as a defendant in a lawsuit challenging a state law designed to prevent oil spills in a bay of the Atlantic Ocean.

State Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement that her office had moved last week to intervene in the suit that a trade association for the tugboat industry filed over the law that requires a tugboat to escort all boats carrying oil through Buzzards Bay off Massachusetts' southeast coast to assist in the event of a spill.

In the suit filed last October, the American Waterways Operators sued...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Judge

Date Filed

October 4, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

