Top 7 Trademark Rulings Of 2019: A Midyear Review

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT) -- From Keystone Light to "covfefe" to a Supreme Court ruling on "scandalous" words, the first six months of 2019 has been chock-full of trademark rulings. As we head into the back half of the year, here are the seven big decisions you need to know. 7. Stone Brewing Co. LLC v. Molson Coors Brewing Co. et al. A federal judge's March ruling shot down a request from craft brewer Stone Brewing Co. for an injunction that would have forced MillerCoors to pull new Keystone Light packaging from the shelves, saying it was too drastic a remedy. The judge said Stone had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS