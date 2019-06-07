Nelson Mullins Adds Tax Partner In North Carolina

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has brought on a new tax partner for its Charlotte, North Carolina, office as it continues to grow its corporate practice, the firm has said. Sabrina Conyers joined Nelson Mullins as a partner in the firm’s tax and benefits group on May 20, the firm said. Conyers came from EY, where she was a senior manager specializing in advising on partnerships and real estate. Conyers told Law360 that her desire to continue to have a sophisticated tax practice in the Southeast, combined with Nelson Mullins’ burgeoning tax practice, made the position a particularly good fit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS