Sheppard Mullin Latest Firm To Court Cannabis Business

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP officially announced it is open for cannabis business this week, going public with a specialized industry group that includes more than 70 attorneys in 12 offices. The firm has been building its cannabis portfolio for several years, according to group leader and partner Whitney Hodges. But after watching attitudes — and laws — change around cannabis over the past few years, Sheppard Mullin wants growers, manufacturers, retailers and supporting businesses to know it's a one-stop law shop. "I think we had attorneys taking on matters in the states as soon as it became legal in some form...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS