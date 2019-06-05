Ex-Goodwin Hong Kong Partner Returns To Wilson Sonsini

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A former Goodwin Proctor LLP partner who spent a decade working in Hong Kong has returned to Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC in California to help bolster its fund services and emerging companies practices, the firm has announced. Brian M. McDaniel, who worked as an associate at Wilson Sonsini from 1998 to 2007, rejoins the firm as a partner in its Palo Alto office. McDaniel focuses on venture capital and other private investment funds, according to Wilson Sonsini. He represents clients in China, India, Southeast Asia and the U.S., helping them navigate partnership, tax and regulatory matters in multiple jurisdictions....

