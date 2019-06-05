Indiana Judge Suspended For Tapping Pal To Head Trust

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Indiana’s highest court has suspended a county judge for 45 days without pay after he secured a loan for a friend, appointed the friend as both the trustee of a trust and the representative of a related estate, and then failed to promptly act as evidence mounted that funds were being improperly handled. The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Judge Robert W. Freese of Hendricks Superior Court because the judge failed to act as the friend, Stephen Scott, embezzled more than $250,000 from the trust after years of not making necessary reports or appearing in court, according to the high court’s unanimous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS