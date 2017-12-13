Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Furniture Co. Aaron's Settles With EEOC Over Racism Claims

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 11:28 PM EDT) -- Aaron's Inc. will shell out $425,000 to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit over its allegedly hostile and racist work environment at one of the nationwide furniture chain's warehouses, according to a consent decree approved Tuesday in New York federal court.

Managers at a warehouse in Queens, New York, were accused of regularly and openly using racial slurs, calling black workers the N-word and referring to them as "monkeys," according to the EEOC's suit. Black employees were also given more challenging and time-consuming tasks than their white counterparts, the EEOC alleged.

Aaron's has denied the allegations, according to court...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Date Filed

December 13, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

