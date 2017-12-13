Furniture Co. Aaron's Settles With EEOC Over Racism Claims

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 11:28 PM EDT) -- Aaron's Inc. will shell out $425,000 to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit over its allegedly hostile and racist work environment at one of the nationwide furniture chain's warehouses, according to a consent decree approved Tuesday in New York federal court. Managers at a warehouse in Queens, New York, were accused of regularly and openly using racial slurs, calling black workers the N-word and referring to them as "monkeys," according to the EEOC's suit. Black employees were also given more challenging and time-consuming tasks than their white counterparts, the EEOC alleged. Aaron's has denied the allegations, according to court...

