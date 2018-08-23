Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

1 Global Ex-CEO Has No Defense In $287M Suit, SEC Says

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a Florida federal court Tuesday that 1 Global's former CEO can no longer deny that the notes issued by the cash advance business were unregistered securities given a judge's order saying they met the definition.

The agency asked U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom for summary judgment against Carl Ruderman on the first count of an enforcement action alleging 1 Global Capital LLC and its erstwhile leader fraudulently raised more than $287 million — and misappropriated at least $35 million of it — from thousands of investors over four years.

While rejecting Ruderman's bid to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 23, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular